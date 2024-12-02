SBS joins IBM Cloud for Financial Services Ecosystem

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services, which recently became generally available, is designed to help financial institutions transact with technology vendors, such as Sopra Banking Software, who have met the platform's security and compliance requirements. The company intends to use IBM Cloud for Financial Services on Red Hat OpenShift to power the Sopra Banking Platform and Sopra Financing Platform, two properties that help financial institutions engage with their customers while processing deposits, savings, payments, lending, collection, risk calculations, and regulatory reporting in any cloud environment.

Sopra Banking Software is now a part of IBM’s Cloud for Financial Services Ecosystem, an initiative to help Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) partners accelerate transactions with financial services institutions. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services aims to help address financial services institutions’ requirements for their regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency. IBM’s ecosystem of partners fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernise workloads from bare-metal to multi-cloud with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.