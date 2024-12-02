Approximately 220 large retail groups, including greenfield banks and microfinances across Africa, such as KCB Group, BGFI Bank, Orabank, Coris Bank, and Advans Nigeria, already use SBP Core Amplitude to optimise their operations.











SBP Core Amplitude centralises financial operations and aims to ensure 24/7 availability across various regions, while also providing real-time customer insights through mobile, web, or API-connected interfaces.

Through this initiative, SBS plans to improve small-scale transactions, including microloans, payments, and savings accounts. This is intended to ensure compliance with local regulations and support the growth aspirations of financial institutions using the SBP Core Amplitude solution.



Benefits for microfinance institutions

This development is set to offer several potential benefits designed for microfinance institutions, including:

Accelerated deployment timelines, allowing go-to-market readiness within a few weeks;

Optimal regulatory compliance with local jurisdictions and reporting standards;

Flexible support that adapts to the changing needs of financial institutions throughout their growth journey.





Addressing the needs of the microfinance industry

The microfinance industry is expected to grow by USD 300 billion by 2026, driven by the development of organisations that aim to provide financial services to the underbanked and stimulate economic growth. Officials from SBS stated that this increase in offering microfinance services to clients requires advanced technology to remain competitive in the market.

In areas such as Sub-Saharan Africa, over half of the population is still unbanked, highlighting the ongoing necessity for financial inclusion and the role of microfinance institutions.



Recent updates from SBS

Before this announcement, SBS partnered with Avans Nigeria earlier in 2025. Avans Nigeria transitioned its banking information system to SBP Core Amplitude by SBS. This shift was part of Avans' broader AIR+ (Avans Innovation Roadmap) programme, collaborating to provide modern operations and improved financial services.