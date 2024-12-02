SBI Ripple Asia unveils blockchain remittance service between Japan and Vietnam

The group will be using RippleNet blockchain technology to facilitate the transfers, while the new service is part of SBI Ripple Asia – a collaborative project established between Ripple Labs and SBI Holdings.

Moreover, a preexisting partner of the group is international remittance company MoneyGram, which facilitates money transfers in around 10 minutes. Via the RippleNet technology, the group hopes its service will become faster and cheaper. Joining the service as its banking partner is Vietnam-based commercial bank Tien Phong Bank (TPBank), of which SBI Holdings owns a 19.9% share.