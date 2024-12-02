The acquisition of the majority stake was announced as part of Solari’s EUR 140 million Series G financing round, which closed in February 2025. The financing will help with sustainable growth and profitability.

As a majority stakeholder, SBI Group aims to help Solaris grow in the ever-evolving embedded financial solutions market in Europe. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More about Solari’s funding and acquisition

Solaris is an embedded finance and BaaS platform that offers its modular B2B tech and licencing system to allow its partners to access customer-centric financial services. The Series G funding round was led by SBI Group and Boerse Stuttgart Group, with several contributions and actions to support equity coming from investors and strategic partners.

The financing provided the foundation for sustainable and secure growth, and, as part of the round, SBI Group became the majority shareholder, highlighting transformative changes in the company’s shareholder structure. Solari’s supervisory board will also experience changes as new individuals get involved.

The acquisition and fundraiser marks the completion of a two-year transformation journey and lays the foundation for Solari’s continued growth. The capital aims to allow the company to accelerate its operations and seize market opportunities.

This financing builds on the Series F round in March 2024, which secured EUR 96 million in equity and financial guarantees of up to EUR 100 million. These funds were essential in the migration of the ADAC credit program in September 2024 and in further strengthening the resilience of the Solaris platform.