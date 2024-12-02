Sberbank to launch facial recognition service





Sberbank has partnered with supermarket chain Magnit and plans to connect 100 stores in Moscow and Krasnodar to the service by June 2021. A pilot program is already running in ten shops. Sberbank customers must activate facial recognition for their account and choose the ‘pay with a glance’ option at checkout to access the service.

The Moscow metro is launching a similar service in 2021, Face Pay, to quicken the flow of people.