Sberbank to invest USD 400 mln in ecommerce

The financial institution, which is fast moving into the technology space and rebranded to ‘Sber’ in 2020, has signed a MOI (memorandum of interest) to to invest some 30 billion rubles (USD 392 million) into Goods.Ru and to buy an additional stake in the outfit from M.Video-Eldorado Group for another four billion rubles (USD 52 million).

As a result, ‘Sber’s stake in Goods.Ru will reach 85%, while 10% will be retained by M.Video-Eldorado Group, and 5% will stay with M.Video founder’, according to Sberbank. The deal is set to be completed in the first half of 2021, subject to financial checks and audits.