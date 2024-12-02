Sberbank, Cherkizovo Group start interactions via NSD's Transit 2.0 Platform

The Group’s connection to the platform has been implemented and tested remotely. As part of the agreement for technological partnership for interchanging financial messages via Transit 2.0 concluded by NSD and Sberbank, corporate clients have been able to automate their electronic interactions with Sberbank through Fintech API at NSD’s platform.

In 2019, Cherkizovo Group decided to cooperate with NSD to shift to using a unified interaction channel with banks via Transit 2.0. The platform was tested together with three banks. The Group began using the platform jointly with Sberbank; it allowed the business to unify approximately 40 accounts opened with Sberbank in one window.

The platform’s goal is to make exchanging payment documents between banks and corporations convenient and simple and to provide a high level of security and stability, according to the official press release. The joint solution of NSD and Sberbank via Transit 2.0 facilitates interactions between corporate clients and banks.