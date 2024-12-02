Sberbank, Azbuka Vkusa, Visa open store with Take&Go area for everyone

An AI-based technology had been piloted with a limited number of customers at the Azbuka Vkusa store located in Moscow City’s Federation Tower at 12 Presnenskaya Embankment. Since June 9, 2020 the Take&Go area is available to everyone. Over the three-week pilot, customers made more than 200 purchases, which enabled the companies to fine-tune the equipment and make the necessary improvements for the store’s further operations.

Beverages, sandwiches, and dairy products were the best-selling items among the customers of the all-new store, with Greek yogurt emerging on top of the list.

To use the all-new service, customers need to download the Take&Go mobile app by Sberbank, sign up, and associate a bank card with their payments account and an e-mail that’ll be used to send the receipts. All you need to do to make purchases at the Take&Go store is scan a QR code using the Sberbank mobile app when entering the supermarket, take the products, and leave, while the money will be debited from your card automatically.