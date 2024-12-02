Sberbank and Yandex.Checkout to enhance its B2B payments offering

The service aims to enable companies in conducting online payments as well as let online stores and service suppliers accept payment from corporate customers and was only limited to companies holding an account with Sberbank. The bank states that the enhanced offering will allow vendors affiliated to any Russian bank account to accept online payments from corporate clients.

The expanded offering can be activated through Yandex.Checkout and will allow sellers to accept online payments from buyers with a corporate banking account with Sberbank’s Business Online. Sberbank states that the B2B payments solution aims to reduce payment time for businesses and propel accounting and sales growth.