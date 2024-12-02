Saxo Bank launches SaxoTraderPRO trading platform

Catering to active traders and institutional clients, SaxoTraderPRO is set to replace the current SaxoTrader platform, while SaxoTraderGO continues to cater to a wider range of retail traders and investors.

Saxo Bank said that SaxoTraderPRO will be launched across Saxo Bank’s markets in the coming months starting with the UK and Denmark and then APAC, with remaining countries to follow later in April and during May.

The new platform is a multi-screen trading platform offering a customizable workspace for both Windows and Mac with no monthly fees.

SaxoTraderPRO has its foundation in Saxo Bank’s global capital markets access. Saxo Bank connects private and institutional clients with more than 100 global liquidity providers and exchanges to offer access to more than 35,000 financial instruments across asset classes. Clients have access to ETFs, Stocks, Bonds, CFDs, Forex, Futures and Options that are cross margined from a single account.