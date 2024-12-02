Saxo Bank launches Money Matters campaign across the GCC

The campaign will showcase the potential of purpose-driven investment and the impact that active choices can have on investors, society, and the world around us.

Money Matters is aimed at investors in the rapidly growing retail sector, with Saxo Bank recording an increase of over 150% in new investors across the region over the last two years. The series of five animated films will touch upon different investment themes and highlight the lasting impact that active choices within a strong financial system can bring.

The Money Matters series is an example of Saxo Bank’s efforts to empower and support the region’s many potential investors in the self-directed space. It follows the recent launch of a weekly Arabic-language podcast series, DeepDive with Saxo Bank, and adds to the webinars, market analysis, and other products and services including an education hub which all offer trading and investment information to individual investors.

Saxo Bank was founded almost 30 years ago with a focus on democratising investment and trading, combining trading and investment technology and expertise to create opportunities, increase transparency, and remove barriers to global capital markets.