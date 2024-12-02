

SaxoInvestor features stock screeners and watchlists

With its user-friendly design, SaxoInvestor is tailored for the increasing number of both buy-and-hold and active investors, especially those using stocks and shares ISAs. The platform boasts extended trading hours, a multi-currency account, and better commission rates. Moreover, foreign exchange fees are only 0.25%, making it an economical choice for investors. Built on the same technology as SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO, SaxoInvestor focuses on non-leveraged investments and offers features such as stock screeners, watchlists, and comprehensive analysis.

Female investors on the rise - up by 20%Saxo Bank has experienced significant growth in its investor base, boasting a 38% rise in active investors in 2024. The platform has also seen increases among female investors, up by 20%, and younger investors aged 21-30, which surged by 46%. Saxo is helping investors take charge of their financial futures and explore new avenues for wealth creation. With its user-friendly platform, SaxoInvestor offers insights and a variety of investment themes, ensuring an equitable experience for investors from all backgrounds.

Officials from Saxo Bank stated that they focused on attracting investor clients since implementing their pricing reductions in January 2024 and introducing Mutual Funds in 2023. The launch of SaxoInvestor in the UK allows anyone to access financial markets and take charge of their financial future.

Investing platforms offer the chance to control finances better

Platforms for investors serve as bridges between individuals seeking to grow their wealth and the diverse array of financial markets. These platforms provide tools, resources, and access to a wide range of investment opportunities, from stocks and bonds to real estate and emerging technologies. They cater to both novice and experienced investors, offering educational content, market analysis, and personalised advice to help users make informed decisions.

With the advent of technology, many of these platforms have become accessible and user-friendly, allowing investors to manage their portfolios directly from their smartphones or computers. Features such as real-time tracking, automated trading options, and social investing communities have helped people to better engage with their finances.