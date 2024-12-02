Saveengs, Nordigen to help further financial inclusion through Open Banking

Saveengs, inspired by the word ‘savings’', is a French startup dedicated to helping people with little or no savings build up a healthy financial foundation. While it is particularly helpful for students and individuals with low to middle levels of income, the application is designed in a way that it can be helpful for anyone trying to create a ‘nest egg’.

Users can connect their bank accounts directly using Nordigen’s technology, allowing the application to analyse customers’ finances and find opportunities to save small amounts, in increments of EUR 20 at a time. The app is reportedly easy to use, transparent, and always free.

Nordigen’s technology allows users to connect their bank account to the application in a matter of minutes.