Sav launches 'MyMoney'





Following this announcement, `My Money` is expected to optimise the way mass-affluent UAE residents track, analyse, and gain deeper insights into their cash flow. The application was developed in order to consolidate users’ financial data from all their bank accounts, while also presenting it on one dashboard. Customers will have the possibility to also look up transactions by merchants or categories and get reminders for bill payments and subscriptions.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

In order to set Sav `My Money`, customers will need to link their bank accounts and allow the application to automatically categorise their expenses, track their payments, and analyse their overall spending habits. At the same time, to provide improved categorization and intelligent insights, My Money leverages Google’s Gemini AI which incorporates multimodal capabilities that allow it to generate and process text and images safely and quickly.

In addition, the application also offers a transaction history of up to 180 days, which is set to allow clients to review past spending patterns and identify habits in order to make informed financial decisions. Included in Sav’s commitment to privacy and security, user data is leveraged solely for the purposes that customers have consented to, such as providing data into clients’ financial reality and helping them shape it. With this capability, users can revoke consent at any time.