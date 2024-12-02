Saudia Arabia: Fines for not issuing e-invoices announced

The first phase includes the issuing of invoices, and they’re being saved electronically. The Authority explained that those who do not issue and save invoices electronically would be fined SAR 5,000 first of all.

Those who do not include the QR Code in the simplified tax invoice don’t write the VAT registration number for the facility which purchased with tax invoices, don’t write the VAT registration number, or fail to inform the Authority about any malfunction which hinders the issuing of e-invoices could get a warning. If the violation involves deleting or amending e-invoices once issued, a fine of up to SAR 10,000 could be imposed.



