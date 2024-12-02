Saudi Arabia to employ e-invoicing from December 2021

The details are yet to be published, however, the initial E-invoicing Regulation has recently been enacted and was published on 4 December 2020. The new framework is set to go live on 4 December 2021, and will apply to all resident taxable persons, as well as any third party who issues a tax invoice on behalf of a taxable person residing in the Kingdom.

According to the Regulation, an e-invoice is an invoice that is issued, saved, and amended in electronic form. Credit and debit notes resulting from adjustments to e-invoices must also be issued electronically. A paper invoice that is converted into an electronic format through copying, scanning, or any other method is not considered as an electronic invoice, nor is unstructured invoice data.

Cross-border transactions are also within the scope of e-invoicing reform. Taxable persons in scope must issue e-invoices for all taxable supplies, regardless of if they are in the basic or zero rate and if issued to a resident or non-resident customer in the Kingdom.

The regulation stipulates minimum requirements for any electronic device, system or application used to issue e-invoices, debit, and credit notes. According to these requirements, the systems used must meet several conditions such as: