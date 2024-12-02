



Through this partnership, Satago intends to allow lenders and corporates to incorporate its flexible Invoice Finance and Cash Flow solutions by leveraging mmob’s integration capabilities. In a bid to simplify digitisation for customers, the collaboration between the two companies follows Juniper Research’s report which underlined a 148% growth in the Embedded Finance market, reaching a revenue of USD 228 billion by 2028.











What are Satago and mmob’s plans?

By joining forces, Satago and mmob aim to allow lenders and corporates to integrate the former’s 3-in-1 Working Capital solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into their digital platform via a single code. Through this approach, the two companies aim to minimise the initial integration time required to embed Satago, reducing the possible difficulties faced by development teams. The integration delivers automatic, periodic updates due to its cloud-based infrastructure, making the solution capable of scaling and optimising the business utilising it. After being integrated, any invoice-issuing SME can access Satago’s Flexible Invoice Financing, Risk Insights, and Credit Control solutions via lenders and corporates’ digital channels.



Furthermore, representatives from Satago underlined that the partnership is set to allow the company to increase the reach of its platform, enabling lenders and corporates to embed its Working Capital solutions in a decreased time frame. This aims to improve the end-user experience, while also allowing Satago to expand visibility, control, flexibility, and intelligence to more global partners and their small business customers. Representatives from mmob underlined that their company and Satago share a commitment to offering improved services to their customers. Their alliance comes in a bid to support SMEs, delivering Satago’s tools to them and allowing a simplified integration process.