Satago joins forces with Experian to tackle late payment to SMEs

Satago has integrated Experian’s credit data so that businesses can access their customers’ credit scores to enable them manage and chase their debtors using Satago’s credit control CRM software.

Users can register with Satago to see when companies pay their suppliers versus agreed terms. Users of Satago can also, integrate their accounting software with Satago’s credit control software to see the credit-rating, suggested credit limit and days-beyond-terms (DBT) data for all their current and prospective customers.

Satago is online software that manages companies’ accounts receivable. The service connects to most cloud and desktop accounting packages used by small businesses, and then automates the process of chasing their debtors through escalating email reminders, payment demand letters and phone calls by experienced credit managers.