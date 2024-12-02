Saque e Pague, Diebold Nixdorf reveal Brazils first digital bank branch

The new branch is equipped with cash recycling technology, video conferencing, 2D barcode readers, near field communication (NFC) and biometric authentication to enable personalised and secure consumer experiences.

The new branch will offer digitalised services that enable the consumer to decide the level of assistance they require for each individual visit. Biometric authentication and NFC capabilities add an additional layer of security for routine transactions, while two-way video services enable the consumer to request assistance for more complex transactions. In addition to supplying the innovative technology, Diebold Nixdorf will provide first and second line maintenance services to ensure a high level of availability for consumers.

Saque e Pague is owned by a Brazilian multinational group with operations in several countries in the technology, agribusiness, hospitality, export and services sectors.