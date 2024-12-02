Saphety is now a member of EESPA executive committee

This international charity, formed in 2011, acts as a corporate group, at the European level, for a large community of electronic invoice service providers which provide network, corporate, financial and technological outsourcing, and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) services. It focuses on public policies and their observance and in creating an interoperable ecosystem, and advocates for the adoption of electronic invoicing in favour of economic efficiency and global growth.

This year, Saphety was elected a member of the EESPA’s executive committee. Saphety integrates this association since 2011. Its 17 years of experience in the electronic invoicing area, its constant, active participation in EESPA meetings, where the guidelines governing the association’s actuation on Electronic Invoices in the European context are set, and its strong presence in international markets, namely, Latin America, were the reasons why it was elected by a vast majority with 43 in 46 possible votes.

Saphety’s goal for the next two years in office is to aid EESPA in reinforcing its guidelines, such as the interoperability between market operators and public policies (European and national) regarding electronic invoicing, and also to give visibility to EESPA in markets where it operates.