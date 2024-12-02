SAP Fioneer's new ESG Software mitigates regulatory risk

The Fioneer ESG KPI Engine is the world's first software solution to provide full visibility into ESG-related portfolio data, enabling financial institutions to make sustainable, cross-departmental decisions based on reliable insights.











By revealing real-time financed and insurance related CO2e emissions, financial institutions can seize transition opportunities and avoid greenwashing, bolstering transparency and accountability. The newly launched solution not only plugs the data gap banks and insurers need to remain ESG compliant, but also enables them to leverage the pertinent business potential.

Representatives from SAP Fioneer have noted that banks and insurance firms, being the primary capital providers, are naturally facing heightened scrutiny regarding their ESG regulatory responsibilities. With more than USD 90 trillion in Financed Emissions assets reported under PCAF, these financial institutions are keen to steer clear of the reputational hazards associated with greenwashing. However, the significant challenge for many has been the absence of accessible data for portfolio analysis, a concern that is now being addressed.





Transforming ESG analysis and portfolio management for a greener future

The Fioneer ESG KPI Engine covers all asset classes and markets, regardless of data availability. This software streamlines processes for financial institutions by providing accurate calculations, simplified data representation, and eliminates the need for manual data entry into spreadsheets, saving both time and costs. It ensures standardisation, auditability, and real-time updates to adapt to evolving regulations automatically. This allows employees to focus on data analysis, identifying business opportunities, and building sustainable portfolios.

SAP Fioneer’s team believes that their solution represents a pivotal step towards a greener, more sustainable financial industry. By equipping financial institutions with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of ESG regulations on portfolios, loans, and investments, they envision a future in which transparency and sustainability drive business decisions.





Adhering to regulations, data consistency, and flexible deployment options

Compliant with TCFD, CSRD, EU Taxonomy, and real-time updates, the solution ensures full adherence to evolving regulations. Securing 2023 reporting, the solution provides data historisation, auditability and compliance.

Due to its architecture-agnostic approach, the Fioneer ESG KPI Engine can be implemented in any existing financial institution infrastructure. Closing data gaps with the PCAF framework, the solution calculates values consistently, independent of data availability.

The Fioneer ESG Engine is available on-premise, in a private cloud instance or can be hosted in a public cloud.





What does SAP Fioneer do?

SAP Fioneer was launched in 2021 as a joint venture between global technology leader SAP and entrepreneurial investor Dediq to become a prominent provider of financial services software solutions and platforms. With a broad ecosystem of partners, over 800 financial services customers, and more than 1,000 employees, SAP Fioneer is a global business, present in 17 countries across Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

SAP Fioneer ESG Solutions is developing software that enables banks, asset managers, and insurance companies to become and stay compliant with ESG regulations and build business opportunity use cases on top of it.