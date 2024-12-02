SAP Concur to boost its services for global customers

The unified brand will enable SAP Concur to leverage and drive innovation and continue to simplify expense, travel and invoice management for visibility and control.

SAP and SAP Concur will continue to deliver greater scale across all markets; provide solutions that give customers visibility into spending by connecting employees with brands and apps they love and offer a connected experience, so businesses can manage all of their spend – across expense, travel and invoice – in the cloud, and with native integration with SAP.

SAP Concur claims that is remains focused on providing their customers and partners with simple and powerful solutions. The company will continue to take businesses beyond automation to a completely connected expense, travel and invoice management solution that grows with them.