SAP Business One integrates with SISS Data Services' solution for banking security

SISS Data Services is one of Australia’s independent provider of secure, consented, bank-approved data, offering both direct data feeds from retail banks and open banking access for over 500,000 customers. Its open data platform ACSISS helps banks and fintechs get access to customer data fast.

Now, to further add to the banking experience of its customers, SISS Data Services has launched a new platform dubbed ACSISS Connect for SAP Business One specifically designed for SAP customers in Australia. To be delivered by SAP Business One partners, the new solution champions automation by enabling SAP customers to receive their bank transaction data automatically, daily. The solution advances the data entry process and eliminates the traditional importing and downloading of data.

SAP Business One is an ERP software platform designed for small and medium-size businesses to help them manage a range of business processes– from accounting and financials, purchasing, inventory, sales and customer relationships to reporting and analytics.