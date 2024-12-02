SAP Ariba to roll out cloud-based procurement applications in China

The move will enable Chinese businesses to discover, connect and collaborate with trading partners through a single digital marketplace to simplify business commerce.

SAP Ariba is the marketplace for digital business, creating exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers. Buyers, for instance, can create connections with suppliers and build a dynamic, healthy supply chain. And sellers can create connections with buyers who are ready to buy and manage both their sales cycle and cash flow.

SAP Ariba will provide Chinese customers a digital platform to manage their commerce activities from end to end.

More than 2 million companies, including over 500,000 in Asia, use SAP Ariba’s solutions to connect and collaborate around nearly one trillion in commerce on an annual basis.