SAP Ariba partners with BC Hydro

Leveraging the Ariba Network and the financial supply chain solutions delivered on it, BC Hydro created a connected, digital procure-to-pay process through which it could:

Move its suppliers off paper to transact electronically

Increase straight-through processing by automatically validating invoices against open orders and ensuring availability of funds

Identify and lock-in opportunities for early-payment discounts

Enable suppliers to track and manage invoice-payment status online in real time, freeing up AP to focus on strategic activities such as planning and forecasting.

Help suppliers reduce their days sales outstanding while improving their cash flow

