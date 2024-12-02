SAP Ariba, Greenhealth Exchange to build sustainable supply chain

Hosted on the Ariba Network, the catalog will provide a single repository for the Exchange’s catalog content as well as a green specification library and other features. The Ariba Network has more than 2 million companies in 190 countries transacting nearly a trillion in commerce on an annual basis.

GX is already seeing significant interest from health care providers and suppliers in the catalog, which will enable them to leverage contracts negotiated through GX and preferred vendors to drive optimal agreements, measure and report on compliance.

GX, which was launched in May 2016, expects to begin to populate its catalog on the network in early 2017.