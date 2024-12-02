SAP Ariba and PrimeRevenue are joining forces

By marrying relationship, transaction and financial data, the companies will connect the dots between procurement and finance and provide the insights and visibility buyers and suppliers need to optimise their relationships and cash flows.

PrimeRevenue runs one of the most active multi-funder supply chain finance programs. The company’s cloud-based platform provides financing solutions to thousands of trading partners from across the globe, in over 70 countries and in multiple currencies.

In connecting the Ariba Network to PrimeRevenue, SAP Ariba can provide a single interface through which buyers and suppliers can collaborate on everything from purchase orders and invoices to discounts - and now supply chain financing - in a frictionless manner.

Using the platform, buyers can transform payables from balance sheet liabilities into strategic company assets. And suppliers can reduce their financing costs and improve their working capital.

SAP Ariba is the marketplace for modern business, creating frictionless exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers across the entire source-to-pay process. The solutions they provide enable companies to simplify collaboration with their trading partners, make smarter business decisions and extend their collaborative business processes with an open technology platform.

PrimeRevenue makes the global economy more efficient by unlocking cash in corporate financial supply chains. They manage USD 120 billion in transactions every year and frees up cash for over 20,000 clients, in over 70 countries to invest in their company’s future.

In recent news, SAP Ariba and American Express have announced that they are working together on the B2B procurement process.