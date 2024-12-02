SAP and IBM deepen relationship with complementary cloud integration

The companies are focusing on enhancing customer value by considering critical areas such as cognitive extensions, customer and user experiences and industry-specific functionality. All of these functionalities are to be built using SAP’s business suite SAP S/4HANA.

In 2014, SAP and IBM entered into a strategic partnership to foster the development of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud services to cater to erratic digital transformation demands. The recent collaboration extends that partnership by developing industry-specific cloud solutions.

What`s more, the newly established IBM Power Systems Center of Excellence for SAP HANA in Texas will help in client engagements for developing hybrid and on-premise offerings. Moreover, IBM’s digital agency will work together with SAP Fiori UX and SAP Customer Engagement for improving customer performance.

The other developments include developing cognitive solutions for SAP S/4HANA, and preparing consulting models and blueprints for digital transformation.

Separately, SAP’s business network Ariba, which supervises business-to-business commerce, has teamed up with US-based supply chain finance company PrimeRevenue , to create a multi-funder supply chain financing platform. This partnership will co-create a platform that will bridge the gap between procurement and finance, helping buyers and suppliers improve customer relationships and cash flows.

SAP Ariba and PrimeRevenue’s collaboration is expected to come to the rescue of data companies that are currently witnessing issues in their supply chain by helping them manage transactions and supply chain financing events with greater speed and efficiency.