SAP and First Data transform B2B payments with AribaPay

AribaPay, an electronic payment solution delivered through the Ariba Network, enables companies of all sizes to complete B2B payments with the same simplicity, reliability and security that consumers do.

AribaPay will bring together the best of First Data and SAP Ariba solutions to make the procure-to-pay process seamless. Leveraging SAP Ariba cloud-based solutions and business network, AribaPay automates transactions and delivers remittance information to upgarde billing and settlement between companies. Using the service, buyers and sellers can:



• Exchange purchase orders, invoices and payments

• Lower processing costs

• Receive richer remittance advice

• Reduce fraud risk

• Track and trace transactions

• Speed reconciliation and dispute resolution

According to the companies, more than USD 40 billion in B2B payments have been made using AribaPay to date.