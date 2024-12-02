Santander UK, Personetics partner to introduce a new digital solution

My Money Manager is integrated into Santander’s mobile banking app, which has 4 million active monthly users. Driven by AI, it will help customers with financial tips, helpful nudges, and personalised insights into spending and upcoming financial commitments which are all delivered through push notifications and a new insights inbox.

My Money Manager users can view cashflow analysis, including deposits and regular payments, and analysis of their spending broken down by category. My Money Manager will help Santander’s customers to visualise their financial situation, something that’s particularly important for many who are experiencing financial uncertainty brought about by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.