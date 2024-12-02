Santander, Tradeshift to streamline supply chain finance

The bank will offer integrated trade-related financing solutions in an open marketplace connected to over 1.5 million businesses and their enterprise trading partners.

This joint offering extends the purchase to pay process for clients by linking e-invoicing to SCF provided by the bank. The Tradeshift platform enables digital connectivity in a single business network, which will include access to a source of working capital solutions to suppliers. The partnership will allow the bank to develop products and services to finance the transactions occurring in the network.

The two companies plan to make the solution available, initially to UK clients, later in 2017.