



The platform, launched in 2022, brings together an international ecosystem of expertise and knowledge to help businesses overcome trade-related obstacles and to understand the various attributes of doing business in a new market. These features are delivered via one ‘easy to use’ online system for all UK companies.











The Santander Navigator platform uses automation, intelligence, and real-time data to deliver smart, tailored customer experiences at scale that exceed expectations and fits Santander’s ambition for a simpler way of serving its customers.





The importance of international trade

International trade is cited as a fundamental driver of UK economic growth and data from Santander’s Autumn 2022 Trade Barometer outlines that, despite the current economic conditions, over two-thirds (70%) of UK businesses are confident about growth over the next three years, with almost half (44%) of UK companies citing growth in both new and existing markets as a key driver of economic recovery.

However, currently, less than 10% of UK businesses export their services. Santander Navigator has been designed to help small and mid-sized UK businesses navigate international expansion opportunities. The subscription-based platform uses Salesforce technologies including Experience Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud to provide a personalised service, based on subscribers' individual needs.





Santander’s partnerships

Santander has closed a few other partnerships since the beginning of 2023. First, it partnered Global Payments to launch a new commercial card in order to simplify the banking experience of clients in the US.

Through this partnership, Santander aims to deliver new digital capabilities and launch innovative B2B products and services by leveraging TSYS, which is Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions business. This new commercial banking card was designed to meet the evolving needs of technology-focused consumers.

Soon after, Santander CIB, Allianz Trade, and Two partnered to develop a new business-to-business (B2B) Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution dedicated to large multinational corporates.

With a single application programming interface (API) integration powered by Two, Santander CIB finances upfront payments to sellers and credit terms to buyers globally, while Allianz Trade protects the whole value chain against non-payment risk. Sellers will have global multi-currency support to dramatically reduce the need for complex operating models with multiple providers across technology, trade insurance, and trade credit.