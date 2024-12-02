Santander selects WorkAngel`s reward and recognition platform

The introducer agreement will allow businesses to benefit from a three-month trial of the rewards-based platform, with employees receiving exclusive corporate rate discounts and cashback on online shopping.

WorkAngel is an UK-based start-up that provides businesses with a digital platform – desktop and mobile – to increase employee engagement and retention through recognition, social communication, and employee benefits. Santander is the latest company to join some of the UK’s largest businesses using the WorkAngel platform, including Tesco Hospitality, Serco, Capita, Worldpay, and Ceridian.

By offering a platform that can be easily accessed through desktop and mobile, employees of Santander’s Corporate & Commercial customers now have the opportunity to use the latest cutting edge technology to access exclusive and corporate discounts.