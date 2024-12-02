Santander rolls out its Treasury Link platform

With the debut of Santander Treasury Link – the Banks online platform designed to meet the specific cash management needs of its commercial and business banking clients.

According to Santander, Treasury Links new and improved digital features include: 24/7 online access to desktop tools and a secure communications channel with the bank; intuitive navigation and do-it-yourself customization capabilities; configurable dashboard offering personalized reports and shortcuts to account information, balances, transfers and frequently used tools; integrated treasury tools, allowing cash flow management from receipts to payments to liquidity; fraud protection tools; electronic payment capabilities.

Santander Bank has more than 125 million customers in the US, Europe, and Latin America and more than USD 79 billion in assets. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander.