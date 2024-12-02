Santander migrates its CIB banking platform to the cloud

The bank has already successfully migrated all commercial customers in the UK and the consumer business in Chile without any service interruption. Santander CIB, which supports corporate and institutional clients, has used the Gravity platform to migrate to Google Cloud, where it manages more than a million accounting operations and half a million treasury operations per day.











This transformation is allowing easier and faster access to data, more simplicity, and faster time-to market, as well as helping the bank improve greatly its customer experience, products, and services.





How Gravity transforms Santander

Gravity, the bank’s software and cloud-native core banking platform, enables Santander to deploy on both private and public clouds. Santander plans to have migrated the vast majority of its core banking worldwide to the Gravity platform by the end of 2024, mostly in its private cloud.

Santander is one of the first major banks in the world with in-house software that digitises core banking, the critical part of a bank’s IT infrastructure. This transformation is allowing easier and faster access to data, more simplicity, and faster time-to market, making it possible to deliver new capabilities for customers in hours, instead of weeks, and more frequent app updates. It also helps the bank improve greatly its customer experience, products, and services, and drive value using real-time analytics. This change is also bringing significant efficiencies through cutting-edge end-to-end automation and other savings.

The banks officials said that innovation is at the heart of their transformation, helping them serve customers better while delivering profitable growth and value creation. The Gravity banking platform, and other examples across the group, are testament to this. The Santander CIB migration to the cloud is a new milestone in the group’s transformation towards a simpler, more integrated model, contributing to enhanced profitability.

This core banking digital journey started in 2022 and the vast majority will be completed at the end of 2024. Apart from UK, Chile, and Santander CIB, the transition is well advanced in Brazil. At the completion of the programme, more than one trillion technical executions will be managed every year by the Gravity platform within Santander’s systems.





How Santander stands to innovate

The Gravity software allows parallel processing, meaning the bank can simultaneously run workloads on its existing core banking mainframe and in the cloud, allowing it to perform real-time testing with no disruption to its businesses. Once satisfied with the stability and performance, the bank can then transition from the mainframe system to the cloud.

These same capabilities are available globally to other companies in all industries with Dual Run by Google Cloud, a mainframe migration service that simplifies the transition from legacy mainframe systems to the cloud. Based on Santander’s Gravity technology, Dual Run has been further developed by Google Cloud's engineers to encompass more use cases and optimize for Google Cloud.