Santander launches mobile banking app for students

Aimed primarily at students, but available to all Santander’s customers, SmartBank is a mobile banking app which provides an enhanced summary of their current financial situation. Designed to complement Santander’s existing mobile banking app, it is suitable for students about to start university and manage their money for the first time.

Some of SmartBank’s key features include ‘at a glance’ spending graphics, together with a summary of recent outgoings and upcoming payments; itemisation by type and location of expenditure (for instance ‘GBP 50 spent on travel this month’), as well as method of spend (ATM withdrawals versus card payments); weekly and monthly spending patterns, as well as how much is left in their account; log in via existing Santander mobile banking credentials.

The app, which has been developed in partnership with Monitise, can be downloaded by iPhone users on the App Store (search for ‘SmartBank’), and it is also set to be available to Android users in the coming weeks.

