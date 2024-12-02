Santander InnoVentures invests in Tradeshift

The Santander InnoVentures investment will be used to further broaden Tradeshift’s capabilities, fuel the development of its platform and grow the ecosystem surrounding its B2B marketplace.

Tradeshift is used by a broad range of Fortune 500 companies such DHL and Zurich Insurance Group as well as many institutions such as the National Health Service. The company boasted a 250 % growth rate in 2015 for its procure-to-pay capabilities, payments services and cash flow solutions.