Santander Group to be net zero carbon-wise by 2030

By 2030, Santander will align its power generation portfolio with the Paris Agreement. As part of this, the group will stop providing financial services to power generation clients with more than 10% of revenues dependent on thermal coal and eliminate all exposure to thermal coal mining worldwide.

The ambition applies to the group’s own operations, which are net zero since 2020, and all client emissions that result from any lending, advisory or investment services provided by Santander.

By 2030 the bank wants to eliminate all exposure to thermal coal mining worldwide. The bank will provide further details of its roadmap to achieving its net zero emissions ambition in its Climate Finance report, which will be published later in 2021. The group will share decarbonisation targets for other material sectors no later than September 2022, including oil and gas, transport1, and mining and metals.