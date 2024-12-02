



The goal of Santander CIB and SAP is to co-innovate in solutions around the concept of invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help its clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerating the decarbonisation of their industrial activities, reinforcing the way the bank provides services to support the digital transformation of its clients.

The agreement will optimise the way Santander CIB approaches its clients, by leveraging the capabilities and expertise SAP can offer and co-innovate in solutions with multiple benefits for them.

Providing invisible banking solutions

As a first step, Santander CIB has improved its connectivity capabilities becoming one of the first banks in the EU to join SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity (MBC). According to the official press release, SAP MBC brings more efficiency to the onboarding process of new clients into Santander CIB’s footprint. This will improve the overall client experience, including costs and implementation times to get a seamless connectivity experience.

This strategic partnership will enable Santander CIB to progress in providing invisible banking solutions to its clients, by embedding Santander services within corporates Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with the aim of transforming the client-to-bank interactions for the whole suite of GTB products.

This agreement, which brings together SAP's technology and Santander's products and services, demonstrates the importance both companies place on improving operational efficiency and customer experience.