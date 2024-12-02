Santander buys 30% stake in Atempo Growth to fund tech startups

With the new investment in Atempo Growth, Santander is looking to support traditional bank financing and technology startups. The stake will operate independently but will continue to follow the Spanish bank’s strategy to strengthen its IPU, which includes vehicles like Mouro Capital and Fremman Capital.

Atempo recently closed its first round of capital raising, receiving investment commitments of over USD 200 million and is expected to complete its final close in Q2 2022. The investment fund mainly focuses on high-growth potential tech companies and typically invests up to EUR 25 million per company, depending on its profile and needs.