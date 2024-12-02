Santander and Kabbage bring same-day funding to UK SMEs

Small business owners will use Kabbage’s platform to apply for a Santander-financed, lines of credit of between GBP500 and GBP100,000. The process is online, being available 24/7.

Kabbage provides automated financing to SMEs; the company’s platform leverages business activity data to underwrite, originate, and monitor the entire loan lifecycle, providing business owners with funding that meets their business needs.



Earlier in 2015, Kabbage announced that it was powering Sage’s small business loan offering, Sage Small Business Loan powered by Kabbage. Founded in 2009, Kabbage announced availability of its Powered by Kabbage platform for third parties and partners.