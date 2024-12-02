Santander and CrossLend launch asset distribution pilot

CrossLend is a digital debt marketplace providing technology for debt data handling as well as securitisation and distribution service. This pilot aims to build a private marketplace for investors asset distribution, which is intended to be a channel for small loans and portfolios. CrossLend technology will enable a channel for investors to access investment opportunities for yields and connect Santander with the market.

According to a Santander representative, this pilot is an opportunity to work with investees from Mouro Capital such as CrossLend, to move towards more industrialised asset mobilisation, which could provide more tools to accelerate balance sheet rotation velocity and enhance return on capital. A Muoro Capital representative stated that they invested in CrossLend since they believe their technology can make capital markets more efficient.