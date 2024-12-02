Santander agrees a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

The bank’s logo will feature prominently on the team's cars, race suits and caps. Over the term of the partnership, Santander will offer Scuderia Ferrari a wide range of solutions to support the team’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Formula 1 is one of the most watched sports in the world. It had a cumulative worldwide audience of 1.5 billion in 2021, according to Nielsen, with nearly half in the bank’s markets in Europe (Spain, UK, Germany, France, Italy, among others) and the Americas (Brazil, Mexico, USA). 23 grand prix have been confirmed for 2022, with several taking place in the bank’s largest markets. Formula 1 aims to become net zero by 2030.

Santander`s investment banking arm, Santander CIB, has dedicated teams that advise clients on their green transition. The bank has also been carbon neutral in its own operations since 2020 and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions in all its lending, advisory and investment activities by 2050. Furthermore, its car financing operations in Europe (Santander Consumer Finance), the USA (Santander Consumer USA) and other markets are supporting the development of sustainable mobility solutions.