Sancus Finance rolls out new funding platform

Sancus specialises in the provision of short, medium and long term lending for firms seeking access to working capital. It has two main SME-focused products, Invoice Trading, which provides funding against outstanding invoices and Supply Chain Finance, which ensures faster payment to suppliers.

Launched back in 2012, Sancus Finance – which until recently was known as Platform Black - is part of the GLI Finance group. GLI Finance last year conducted a strategic review to simplify and streamline its structure of which the new platform launch is a key part. Since launch the platform has lent over GBP 162 million of working capital funding to businesses.

Langron adds the company is continuing on implementing its new growth strategy with more developments planned over the next 12 months.