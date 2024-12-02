Samtrade FX obtains FCA licence





In addition, Samtrade FX announced that it has obtained an Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence from the ASIC, an independent Australian government body that acts as Australia's corporate regulator.

With the FCA and AFS licences, Samtrade FX can offer financial product advice, provide custodial or depository services, and deal in securities on behalf of new and existing clients in Europe and Asia. These licences supplement the International Business Companies (IBC) licence granted to Samtrade FX by the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to allow the business of dealing in securities as a Principal. Samtrade FX is also regulated by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a Money Services Business (MSB).