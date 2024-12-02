Samsung Pay expands into mobile banking

Starting from Thursday, the 14th November, the payment system installed on some of the company’s newer smartphones can be used to carry out transactions at some Korean local banks. Due to this upgrade, the 9 million Samsung Pay users, who can now use their phones like cash or credit cards, as well as at ATMs, will be able to withdraw or send money from accounts in Shinhan and Woori banks. This can be done by downloading a dedicated app on their smartphones.

The payment system is currently being offered only with phones like the V30, the company announcing that it plans to incorporate the feature into mid-range phones starting next year.