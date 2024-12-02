Sampath Bank partners SLPA

Freight forwarders, logistic solution providers, or cargo agents can use Sampath Vishwa internet banking retail or corporate facility or Sampath Bank branches and make port related payments and get their cargo cleared in due time.

To expedite payments for the SLPA, the customer is given two options to make payments through Sampath Bank delivery channels, through Sampath Internet Banking Solution (Sampath Vishwa retail and corporate) or via a visit to the nearest bank branch. The payment should be done by the customer based on the invoice number issued by the SLPA system. Once the payment is made the invoice number will be validated real time by the Sampath Bank system by connecting online to SLPA and simultaneously the payment details will be posted to the SLPA System. An SMS Alert will be sent to the customer for the relevant debit transaction. Finally, the customer can clear the goods. To process these payments, customers can use their mobile phone or a computer to log on to the online payment system or visit the nearest Bank branch or any Sampath Bank branch.

Sampath Bank can also allow customers and non-customers to make port related payments through Super Branches 24/7, including holidays, from 8am to 8 pm at their convenience. Sampath Bank maintains such a payment gateway for Information and Communication Technology Agency in Sri Lanka (ICTA).

The most recent technological innovations introduced to the banking sector by Sampath Bank are the foreign currency ATMs and Cardless Cash facility.