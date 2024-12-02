Same Day ACH dollar limit increases from USD 25k to USD 100k

As a result of the new limit extension, Nacha expects Same Day ACH to be ‘even more useful to businesses and consumers’. Furthermore, business-to-business (B2B) payments are expected to reap some of the biggest benefits. Other common uses for Same Day ACH include Direct Deposit payments for insurance claims and disaster assistance.

Nacha estimates that 97% of all ACH B2B payments are now eligible for Same Day ACH, compared to 91% under the previous USD 25,000 per payment limit.

The higher dollar limit arrives as Same Day ACH volume continues to grow. In 2019 there were 250.4 million Same Day ACH payments moving USD 247 billion, according to the official website. Those are increases of 41% and 55%, respectively, over 2018.

The next enhancement to Same Day ACH arrives March 19, 2021, with the extension of the Same Day ACH operating hours. National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) manages the development, administration, and governance of the ACH Network, the backbone for the electronic movement of money and data in the US.