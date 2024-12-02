Salt Security raises USD 30 mln in Series B funding

Participations include existing investors Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator. This latest funding round follows closely on the heels of a USD 20 million Series A raise in June 2020. The additional funding will be used by the company to accelerate its business in 2021, with a focus on investing in product development, sales and marketing, and customer acquisition. To date, the company has raised a total of USD 60 million in equity financing.

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of applications. Its API Protection Platform is a solution created to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to identify and protect APIs automatically. The Salt Security platform learns the granular behaviour of a company’s APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers.