Salt Edge teams up with Planner Bee





Planner Bee seeks to help people to reach their savings goals and identifying where their spending ‘leaks’ occur. Salt Edge is a financial API platform that enables PSD2 and open banking solutions.

By partnering with Salt Edge, Planner Bee expects to get access to global financial institution coverage. Planner Bee uses Salt Edge’s open banking platform and security standards, which are said to be compliant with bank requirements in over 70 countries. This has allowed the mobile app to offer support for users’ banks across ASEAN.